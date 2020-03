BRIEF-Regis Takes Additional Action To Mitigate COVID-19 Impact

March 31 (Reuters) - Regis Corp:

* REGIS TAKES ADDITIONAL ACTION TO MITIGATE COVID-19 IMPACT

* REGIS CORP - EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY, REGIS HAS TEMPORARILY CLOSED ALL OF ITS CORPORATE OWNED SALONS FOR A PERIOD OF AT LEAST TWO WEEKS

* REGIS CORP - AN INSIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF COMPANY’S FRANCHISE LOCATIONS REMAIN OPERATIONAL AT THIS TIME

* REGIS CORP - IMPLEMENTING A FURLOUGH PROGRAM WHICH IMPACTS A SUBSTANTIAL MAJORITY OF ITS WORKFORCE REPRESENTING ABOUT 485 POSITIONS

* REGIS CORP - FURLOUGH PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE AS OF APRIL 5, 2020

* REGIS CORP - FURLOUGH PROGRAM IS ANTICIPATED TO LAST NO LESS THAN 30 DAYS

* REGIS CORP - REGIS WILL PAY EMPLOYEE PORTION OF BENEFITS PREMIUMS DURING FURLOUGH PERIOD IF EMPLOYEE HAS COVERAGE UNDER REGIS SPONSORED BENEFITS PLANS

* REGIS CORP - IMPLEMENTED TIERED TEMPORARY WAGE REDUCTIONS FOR CEO (60% REDUCTION)

* REGIS CORP - IMPLEMENTED TEMPORARY WAGE REDUCTIONS FOR VICE PRESIDENTS AND ABOVE (30% REDUCTION)

* REGIS - IMPLEMENTED TEMPORARY WAGE REDUCTIONS FOR 20% FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES WHO WILL BE WORKING FULL TIME DURING PERIOD OF FURLOUGH

* REGIS CORP - BOARD IS WAIVING THEIR FEES DURING FURLOUGH PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: