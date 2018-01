Jan 8 (Reuters) - Regis Corp:

* REGIS CORP - ANNOUNCED IT WILL CLOSE APPROXIMATELY 600 NONPERFORMING COMPANY OWNED SMARTSTYLE SALONS ON JANUARY 31, 2018

* REGIS SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES RESTRUCTURING OF COMPANY OWNED SMARTSTYLE PORTFOLIO

* REGIS - CLOSURE OF SOME SALONS IS EXPECTED TO BE ONLY MATERIAL REDUCTION IN CO‘S SMARTSTYLE SALON PORTFOLIO FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: