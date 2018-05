May 16 (Reuters) - Neurosearch A/S:

* REG-NEUROSEARCH AND TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INTERNATIONAL ENTER INTO AGREEMENT ON OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS

* AGREEMENT TO RELEASE TEVA FROM OUTSTANDING OBLIGATIONS PURSUANT TO 2012 AGREEMENT CONCERNING TRANSFER OF CO’S RIGHTS IN AND TO PRIDOPIDINE

* PROVIDED AGREEMENT IS COMPLETED,CO'S FINANCIAL EXPECTATIONS FOR 2018 WILL BE AMENDED FROM LOSS OF DKK 3.5-4.5 MILLION TO LOSS OF DKK 0.8-1.8 MILLION