BRIEF-Regulators urge banks to tap capital buffers in pandemic

* BASEL COMMITTEE MET ON 10 AND 16 JUNE 2020 TO DISCUSS A RANGE OF POLICY ISSUES AND TO REVIEW IMPACT TO DATE OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

* ALL BASEL COMMITTEE MEMBERS REAFFIRMED THEIR EXPECTATION OF FULL, TIMELY AND CONSISTENT IMPLEMENTATION OF ALL BASEL III STANDARDS BASED ON REVISED TIMELINE

* BASEL COMMITTEE SAYS USING CAPITAL RESOURCES TO SUPPORT REAL ECONOMY AND ABSORB LOSSES SHOULD TAKE PRIORITY AT PRESENT.

* COMMITTEE VIEWS A MEASURED DRAWDOWN OF BANKS’ BASEL III BUFFERS TO MEET THESE OBJECTIVES AS BOTH ANTICIPATED AND APPROPRIATE

* BASEL COMMITTEE SAYS SUPERVISORS WILL PROVIDE BANKS SUFFICIENT TIME TO RESTORE BUFFERS

* BASEL COMMITTEE SAYS PLACES HIGH PRIORITY ON TRANSITION FROM LIBOR AND EXPECTS ALL BANKS TO BE ADEQUATELY PREPARED TO MEET TRANSITION TIMELINE

* BASEL TO CONSULT ON PRUDENTIAL TREATMENT FOR CRYPTO-ASSETS