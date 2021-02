Feb 8 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency:

* EMA SAYS INTERNATIONAL REGULATORS WORKING TOGETHER TO ENHANCE COLLABORATION ON COVID-19 OBSERVATIONAL RESEARCH

* EMA SAYS NEXT ICMRA MEETING ON COVID-19 OBSERVATIONAL RESEARCH IS SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 2021

* EMA SAYS REGULATORS ALSO DISCUSSED PROGRESS MADE IN INTERNATIONAL COHORT BUILDING, PREGNANCY STUDIES, VACCINE SURVEILLANCE & VIGILANCE DURING PANDEMIC