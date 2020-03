March 18 (Reuters) - Regulus Resources Inc:

* REGULUS PROVIDES UPDATE ON SITE ACTIVITIES AMID COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* REGULUS RESOURCES INC - REGULUS EMPLOYEES IN PERU WILL REMAIN AT HOME

* REGULUS RESOURCES INC - HAS CEASED ALL MAJOR ACTIVITIES ON SITE AT ANTAKORI

* REGULUS RESOURCES INC - AS OF MARCH 2(ND), 2020, COMPANY HAD C$7.4 MILLION IN CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: