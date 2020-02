Feb 13 (Reuters) - Regulus Therapeutics Inc:

* REGULUS THERAPEUTICS REINITIATES MULTIPLE ASCENDING DOSE STUDY OF RGLS4326 FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADPKD

* REGULUS THERAPEUTICS - EXPECTS TO COMPLETE MULTIPLE ASCENDING DOSE STUDY IN MID-2020 WITH TOPLINE RESULTS AVAILABLE THEREAFTER

* REGULUS THERAPEUTICS - PLANNING TO INITIATE A PHASE 1B SHORT-TERM DOSING STUDY IN PATIENTS WITH ADPKD IN H2 2020 TO EVALUATE RGLS4326