April 9 (Reuters) - Laboratorio Reig Jofre SA:

* SAYS TO INVEST 30 MILLION EUROS UNTIL 2020 IN EXPANSION OF ITS BARCELONA PLANT

* TO INVEST IN TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATION TO TRIPLE ITS ASEPTIC PRODUCTIVE CAPACITY OF INJECTABLE AND LYOPHILIZED PRODUCTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)