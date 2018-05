May 8 (Reuters) - GCI Liberty Inc:

* REINCORPORATION MERGER PROPOSAL APPROVED AT GCI LIBERTY’S SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

* GCI LIBERTY WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO GCI NEWCO

* GCI LIBERTY- ONCE REINCORPORATION MERGER IS COMPLETE, ANNUAL DIVIDEND RATE ON CO SERIES A CUMULATIVE REDEEMABLE PREFERRED STOCK WILL INCREASE TO 7% PER ANNUM

* GCI NEWCO (TO BE RENAMED GCI LIBERTY, INC.) WILL CONTINUE AS SURVIVING CORPORATION IN REINCORPORATION MERGER