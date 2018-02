Feb 22 (Reuters) - REINHOLD EUROPE AB:

* ITS UNIT, WAXY INTERNATIONAL AB, HAS SIGNED AGREEMENTS TO OPEN ANOTHER FACILITY

* NEW FACILITY TO BE OPENED AT NEW SHOPPING CENTRE WASA HANDELSPLATS IN SÖDERTÄLJE

* EXPECTED OPENING IS Q1 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)