June 4 (Reuters) - Reinsurance Group of America Inc:

REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA - ANNOUNCED TODAY THAT IT HAS PRICED AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $600 MILLION OF 3.150 PERCENT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2030