BRIEF-Reinsurance Group Of America Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $18.49

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Reinsurance Group Of America Inc:

* REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.60

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $18.49

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.84 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA - TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017 TAX BENEFIT ESTIMATE OF $1.0 BILLION, OR NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $15.71 FOR QUARTER

* IN Q4, CONSOLIDATED NET PREMIUMS TOTALED $2.5 BILLION, UP SLIGHTLY FROM LAST YEAR‘S Q4

* BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT DECEMBER 31, 2017, TOTALED $148.48 INCLUDING ACCUMULATED OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME