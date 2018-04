April 30 (Reuters) - Reitmans Canada Ltd:

* REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF RICHARD WAIT AS VICE-PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND THE RETIREMENT OF ERIC WILLIAMS

* REITMANS CANADA LTD - RETIREMENT OF ERIC WILLIAMS EFFECTIVE ON AUGUST 17, 2018