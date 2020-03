March 26 (Reuters) - Reitmans Canada Ltd:

* COMPANY CONFIRMS THAT IT WILL KEEP ALL STORES CLOSED TO CUSTOMERS UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* REITMANS CANADA - ALL REMAINING EMPLOYEES BEING ASKED TO COLLECTIVELY CONTRIBUTE TO ON-GOING COST-SAVING INITIATIVES

* REITMANS- WILL TEMPORARILY LAY OFF 90% OF ITS CANADIAN RETAIL STORE EMPLOYEES EFFECTIVE MARCH 29

* INTENTION OF CO TO CALL IMPACTED EMPLOYEES BACK TO WORK AS SOON AS POSSIBLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: