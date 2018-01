Jan 4 (Reuters) - Reitmans Canada Ltd:

* REITMANS (CANADA) LIMITED REPORTS DECEMBER SALES

* DECEMBER SALES FELL 1.1 PERCENT

* - SALES FOR Q4 TO DATE DECREASED 0.3%

* - SAME STORE SALES FOR Q4 TO DATE INCREASED 1.7%

* DECEMBER SAME STORE SALES ROSE 0.9 PERCENT