April 5 (Reuters) - Reitmans Canada Ltd:

* QTRLY SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 3.2%

* IN QUARTER, HAD NET REDUCTION OF 35 STORES AS IT CONTINUED TO CLOSE UNDERPERFORMING STORES TO OPTIMIZE PERFORMANCE IN SELECT MARKETS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: