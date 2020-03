March 23 (Reuters) - Reject Shop Ltd:

* RECOGNISES UNCERTAIN DURATION OF ELEVATED SALES ACTIVITY PERTAINING TO CORONAVIRUS

* IN LAST 4 WEEKS, TRS HAS EXPERIENCED A MATERIAL INCREASE IN SALES DRIVEN BY CUSTOMER CONCERNS AROUND CORONAVIRUS

* COMPARABLE SALES FOR FIRST 12 WEEKS OF SECOND HALF OF FY20 NOW SIT AT +8.2 %