March 16 (Reuters) - Reject Shop Ltd:

* CONFIRMS THAT STOCK IS STARTING TO BE RECEIVED FROM COMPANY’S CHINA-BASED SUPPLIERS

* COMPARABLE SALES FOR FIRST ELEVEN WEEKS OF H2 GREW 5.7%

* CAUTIONS AGAINST ASSUMING THAT THESE ELEVATED SALES WILL CONTINUE THROUGH TO END OF FY20