Oct 11 (Reuters) -

* RELAIS GROUP- INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF RELAIS GROUP PLC HAS BEEN OVERSUBSCRIBED

* RELAIS GROUP- IPO WILL BE DISCONTINUED SO THAT SUBSCRIPTION PERIODS FOR IPO ARE CLOSED FRIDAY, 11 OCTOBER 2019 AT 9.20 P.M. FINNISH TIME

* RELAIS GROUP - IN IPO, MAXIMUM OF 4.06 MILLION SHARES IN CO ARE OFFERED TO INSTITUTIONAL,PRIVATE INDIVIDUALS, ENTITIES IN FINLAND AND TO CO’S PERSONNEL Source text for Eikon: