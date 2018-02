Feb 21 (Reuters) - Relentless Resources Ltd:

* RELENTLESS RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RECAPITALIZATION FINANCING, ADDITION OF A NEW BOARD MEMBER AND PURSUIT OF ACQUISITION OPPORTUNITIES IN THE CANNABIS INDUSTRY

* RELENTLESS RESOURCES LTD - ‍NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF $7.5 MILLION​