April 30 (Reuters) - Relevium Technologies Inc:

* RELEVIUM ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH NEPTUNE WELLNESS FOR MAXSIMIL®

* RELEVIUM - INITIAL 2-YEAR TERM ON AGREEMENT WITH NEPTUNE WELLNESS FOR MAXSIMIL, DEVELOPMENT OF 2 PRODUCTS IN YEAR 1, AN ADDITIONAL 6 WITHIN YEAR 2