* Approved demerger and vesting of demerged undertaking from Reliance Capital Ltd. to Reliance Home Finance Ltd.

* Says transfer approved by an 99.59 per cent votes at tribunal convened meeting of equity shareholders

* Says Reliance Capital will hold 51 per cent stake in Reliance Home Finance

* Says transfer, will be effective from APRIL 1, 2017