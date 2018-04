April 18 (Reuters) - Reliance Capital Ltd:

* SAYS RELIANCE SECURITIES Q4 PROFIT BEFORE TAX AT 160 MILLION RUPEES, UP 134 PERCENT

* SAYS RELIANCE SECURITIES MARCH QUARTER TOTAL INCOME 1.01 BILLION RUPEES, UP 8 PERCENT Source text: reut.rs/2J3IUw4 Further company coverage: