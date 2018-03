March 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* SAYS CO’S BOND HOLDERS APPROVED ASSET MONETIZATION

* BOND HOLDERS ALSO APPROVED RELEASE OF THEIR SECURITY ON CO’S ASSETS AND TO ACCEPT PART PREPAYMENT OF OUTSTANDING BONDS

* CO'S BOND HOLDERS APPROVED SALE OF ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO INFOCOMM AND MONETIZATION OF OTHER REAL ESTATE ASSETS Source text - bit.ly/2u7iIhl Further company coverage: