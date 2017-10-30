BRIEF-Reliance Communications exec says co presented zero loan write off plan to lenders‍​

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications executive director Punit Garg says:

* Rcom presented zero loan write off plan presented to lenders‍​

* Co also presented plan of debt conversion into equity of 71 billion rupees

* Says presented a 170 bln rupees debt repayment plan out of asset monetisation​

* Additional 100 billion rupees to be raised through sale of commercial development

* Rcom to retain debt of 60 billion rupees after repayment restructure

* Co has plans to monetise one million sq feet of real estate assets

* Co got interest from 10 real estate developers to build 17 million sq feet of integrated it township in Navi Mumbai

* Co plans to lower cost of capital with 50 percent of debt at low cost foreign loan