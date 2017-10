Oct 23 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd

* Gets final approval from DoT for demerger of wireless business of Sistema Shyam Teleservices Limited into co

* SSTL business in India to be carried on under MTS brand ‍​

* Says closure of deal is expected by first week of November 2017