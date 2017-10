Oct 25 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd

* Clarifies on news item, “‍RCOM to shut down DTH business next month”​

* DTH operations is a non-core business of co provided through unit Reliance Bigtv Ltd (RBTV)​

* DTH license is expiring by Nov end and co is currently working with 3 DTH operators for migration of services​