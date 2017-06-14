FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Reliance Communications says group chairman Anil Ambani not to draw salary or commission from co in current FY
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
June 14, 2017 / 9:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Reliance Communications says group chairman Anil Ambani not to draw salary or commission from co in current FY

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd

* Says chairman, Reliance group, Anil D. Ambani "voluntarily" decides to draw no salary or commission from RCom in current financial year

* RCom management also steps up, follows chairman's lead to ensure time-bound execution

* RCom management team on-board to defer personal pay by up to 21 days

* Says decision part of company promoters' commitment to strategic transformation program

* Aircel, Brookfield deals targeted to close by 30 Sept 2017, subject to approvals

* Says measures to remain in place till December 2017 Source text - (A Reliance Communications spokesperson said: Chairman, Reliance Group, Anil D. Ambani "voluntarily" decides to draw no salary or commission from RCOM in current Financial Year Decision part of Company promoters' commitment to Strategic Transformation Program RCOM management also steps up, follows Chairman's lead to ensure time-bound execution RCOM management team on-board to defer personal pay by up to 21 days Measures to remain in place till December 2017 Aircel, Brookfield deals targeted to close by 30 September 2017, subject to approvals; will reduce debt by nearly 60% or Rs 25,000 crore ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.