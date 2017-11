Nov 27 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK FILING INSOLVENCY CASE AGAINST CO ‍​

* “SURPRISED BY THE UNTIMELY AND PREMATURE ACTION OF THE CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK OF FILING AN APPLICATION AT NCLT”‍​

* SAYS NOT BEEN SERVED ANY NOTiCE OF APPLICATION FILED BY CHINA DEVELOPMENT BANK WITH NCLT‍​