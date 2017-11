Nov 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd

* Says ‍enters into binding MOU to sell 100% equity in non core DTH business​

* Says MOU with Veecon Media And Television Limited, for sale of subsidiary Reliance Big Tv Limited (RBTV)‍​

* Veecom Media & Television Limited will take over all of Reliance Big TV’s trade and contingent liabilities

* Says 500 employees of Reliance Big TV limited will be retained by Veecom Media & Television Limited

Source text - bit.ly/2AkHOZr

