BRIEF-Reliance Communications welcomes reduction in IUC by TRAI‍​
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
September 20, 2017 / 7:33 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Reliance Communications welcomes reduction in IUC by TRAI‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* Says “we welcome the reduction in IUC to 6 paise by TRAI”‍​

* Says “with voice calling becoming free, TRAI’s move will provide a level playing field” Source text: [Statement from Reliance Communications: “We welcome the reduction in IUC to 6 paise by TRAI. We also welcome theB&K model, to be effective from January 2020. The IUC cut has already beendelayed by 3 years. With voice calling becoming free, TRAI’s move willprovide a level playing field,” Reliance Communications said.] Further company coverage:

