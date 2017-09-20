BRIEF-Reliance Communications welcomes reduction in IUC by TRAI‍​

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Communications Ltd:

* Says “we welcome the reduction in IUC to 6 paise by TRAI”‍​

* Says “with voice calling becoming free, TRAI’s move will provide a level playing field” Source text: [Statement from Reliance Communications: “We welcome the reduction in IUC to 6 paise by TRAI. We also welcome theB&K model, to be effective from January 2020. The IUC cut has already beendelayed by 3 years. With voice calling becoming free, TRAI’s move willprovide a level playing field,” Reliance Communications said.] Further company coverage: