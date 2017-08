July 20 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd:

* Says board approves to set up and invest in a technology incubator by the name Jerusalem Innovation Incubator

* Says JII shall invest in early stage start-ups per year over license period of 8 years

* Proposes to invest up to US$25 million in JII and in frontier technology start-ups in tranches over a period of 8 years

