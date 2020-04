April 30 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd:

* RELIANCE INDUSTRIES - DETERMINED NON-CASH INVENTORY HOLDING LOSSES IN ENERGY BUSINESSES DUE TO DROP IN OIL PRICES, DEMAND DESTRUCTION DUE TO COVID-19

* RELIANCE INDUSTRIES - INVENTORY HOLDING LOSSES DISCLOSED AS EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS FOR QUARTER, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 IS 42.45 BILLION RUPEES Further company coverage: