#Market News
October 6, 2017 / 10:12 AM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-Reliance Industries signs agreement for sale of assets in Marcellus shale play of north-eastern and central Pennsylvania​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Industries Ltd

* Says Reliance signs agreement for sale of its assets in marcellus shale play of north-eastern and central Pennsylvania​

* Says additionally, co could get contingent payments of up to $11.25 million in aggregate

* Says deal for $126 million

* Says the assets were sold to BKV Chelsea, LLC

* Says Citigroup Global Markets, Inc acted as financial advisor to co, Haynes and Boone served as legal counsel

* Says deal expected to close by end of third quarter of FY 2018 Source text - bit.ly/2xYqxGS Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
