BRIEF-Reliance Jio Infocomm posts Q2 loss of 2.71 bln rupees
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
October 13, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 8 days ago

BRIEF-Reliance Jio Infocomm posts Q2 loss of 2.71 bln rupees

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm:

* Sept quarter Reliance Jio net loss 2.71 billion rupees versus loss 39 million rupees

* Sept quarter Reliance Jio revenue from operations 61.47 billion rupees

* Reliance Jio subscriber base 138.6 million as of Sept 30

* Sept quarter Reliance Jio ARPU INR 156.4/sub per month

* Sept quarter Reliance Jio net subscriber addition of 15.3 million Source text: [HIGHLIGHTS OF QUARTER’S (Q2 – FY 2017-18) PERFORMANCE * Consolidated value of services of INR 7,213 crore and consolidated EBIT of INR 261 crore * Standalone revenue from operations of INR 6,147 crore * Standalone EBITDA of INR 1,443 crore and EBITDA margin of 23.5% * Standalone EBIT of INR 260 crore and EBIT margin of 4.2% * Subscriber base as on 30th Sep-17 of 138.6 million * Net subscriber addition during the quarter of 15.3 million * ARPU during the quarter of INR 156.4/sub per month * Total wireless data traffic during the quarter at 378 crore GB * Average voice traffic during the quarter at 267 crore minutes per day ] Further company coverage:

