March 21, 2018 / 2:55 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Reliance Jio Infocomm To Consider Raising Funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd:

* TO CONSIDER RAISING FUNDS BY WAY OF ISSUANCE OF NCDS FOR AN AMOUNT UPTO 200 BILLION RUPEES ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS Source text - Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has informed BSE that a meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on March 23, 2018 inter-alia, to obtain approval from the Board to raise fundsby way of issuance of listed / unlisted, secured / unsecured, non-convertible debentures for an amount upto Rs. 20,000 crore (Rupees Twenty Thousand Crore Only) on a private placement basis in tranches / series and also to approve ancillary actions for the said issuance of debentures. Further company coverage:

