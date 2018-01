Jan 16 (Reuters) - Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd :

* SAYS DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER EQUITY SHARE

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL NET PROFIT 1.30 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS PROFIT 1.04 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* DEC QUARTER CONSOL REVENUE FROM OPERATIONS 4.09 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.28 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO

* SAYS AS ON DEC 31, AUMS WERE AT 3.88 TRLN RUPEES ‍​ Source text: bit.ly/2EL7O1i Further company coverage: