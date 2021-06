June 24 (Reuters) - RELIANCE CHAIRMAN MUKESH AMBANI:

* LOOK FORWARD TO GETTING SAUDI ARAMCO AS PARTNER IN OIL TO CHEMICAL BUSINESS

* EXPECT PARTNERSHIP WITH SAUDI ARAMCO TO EXPEDITE IN THIS YEAR

* SAUDI ARAMCO CHAIRMAN YASIR AL-RUMAYYAN TO JOIN RELIANCE BOARD AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* INDUCTION OF SAUDI ARAMCO CHAIRMAN IN BOARD SIGNALS INTERNATIONALISATION OF RIL BOARD