March 25 (Reuters) - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd :

* TO WITHDRAW FORMAL EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR FY2020

* RESOLVED TO DEFER PAYMENT OF FY2020 INTERIM DIVIDEND UNTIL LATER IN YEAR

* INTENDS TO PAY INTERIM DIVIDEND ON 9 OCTOBER IN CONJUNCTION WITH PAYMENT OF ANY FINAL DIVIDEND FOR FY2020

* GOVERNMENT RESTRICTIONS IN UK & NEW ZEALAND DUE TO COVID‐19 APPEAR TO BE LIMITING SALES TO PRODUCTS USED FOR INFRASTRUCTURE WORK