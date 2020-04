April 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd :

* UPDATES ON CO’S OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID IMPACT

* COMPLETED MOVE TO PLACE IN EXCESS OF 40% OF UK WORKFORCE ON FURLOUGH

* EXPECT CONTINUED VARIABILITY IN DEMAND OVER COMING MONTHS

* WILL ADJUST PRODUCTION AND STAFFING LEVELS UP OR DOWN AS NECESSARY IN ALL REGIONS

* EXPECT ACTION SHOULD ENTITLE STAFF TO SALARY SUPPORT BY UK GOVERNMENT