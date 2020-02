BRIEF-Reliance Worldwide Corporation Posts HY Net Sales Of $569.3 Mln

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Reliance Worldwide Corporation Ltd :

* HY NET SALES $569.3 MILLION VERSUS $544.2 MILLION

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $569.3 MILLION VERSUS $544.2 MILLION

* HY NET PROFIT AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $50.1 MILLION VERSUS $65.7 MILLION

* DECLARES INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 4.5 CENTS PER SHARE

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURE FOR 2020 FY NOW FORECAST TO BE IN RANGE OF $55 MILLION TO $65 MILLION

* CURRENTLY EXPECTED THAT FUTURE DIVIDENDS WILL BE LESS THAN 30% FRANKED

* FY ADJUSTED NPAT EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF $140 MILLION-$150 MILLION

* PRELIMINARY ASSESSMENT INDICATES THERE WILL BE MINIMAL IMPACT ON SUPPLY CHAIN IN SHORT TERM FROM CORONAVIRUS

* IN FY 2020, IN APAC, CO ANTICIPATES FLAT EXTERNAL SALES GIVEN WEAKNESS IN NEW HOUSING CONSTRUCTION IN AUSTRALIA