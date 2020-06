BRIEF-Relief Therapeutics And NeuroRx Announce FDA's Accelerated Designation Of RLF-100

June 24 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA:

* NEURORX AND RELIEF THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE FDA’S ACCELERATED DESIGNATION OF RLF-100 (AVIPTADIL) FOR THE TREATMENT OF RESPIRATORY DISTRESS IN COVID-19

* AT THE REQUEST OF THE FDA, NEURORX IS SUBMITTING AN EXPANDED ACCESS POLICY ALLOWING DOCTORS TO REQUEST RLF-100 FOR PATIENTS MEETING THIS CRITERION

* RLF-100 IS UNDERGOING PHASE 2/3 CLINICAL TRIALS

* RECRUITING PATIENTS WITH CRITICAL COVID-19 AND RESPIRATORY FAILURE