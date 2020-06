June 2 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA:

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS AND NEURORX ANNOUNCE ENROLLMENT OF FIRST PATIENTS WITH RLF100 IN PHASE 2B/3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 ASSOCIATED ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS

* CLINICAL TRIAL TO ENROLL 144 PATIENTS TOTAL

* PRIMARY ENDPOINTS WILL BE MORTALITY AND INDEX OF RESPIRATORY DISTRESS

* SECONDARY ENDPOINT WILL INCLUDE LEVELS OF TNFA AND MULTI-SYSTEM ORGAN FAILURE FREE DAYS