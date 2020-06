June 11 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA:

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS AND NEURORX EXPAND CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING RLF-100 IN CRITICALLY ILL COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH RESPIRATORY FAILURE TO HOUSTON METHODIST HOSPITAL

* CLINICAL TRIAL TO ENROLL 144 PATIENTS TOTAL WITH EXPANSION TO ADDITIONAL SITES Source text: bit.ly/2MKzNEs Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)