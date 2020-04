April 7 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA:

* DRUG AVIPTADIL ENTERS FDA TRIAL AT UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI

* TO TREAT COVID-19-INDUCED RESPIRATORY DISTRESS AVIPTADIL TARGETS CYTOKINE STORM THAT CAUSES FATAL RESPIRATORY DISTRESS IN COVID-19 Source text - bit.ly/2JJzZm3 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)