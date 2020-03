March 26 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA :

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS AND NEURORX, INC. FILE FDA IND FOR AVIPTADIL TO TREAT COVID-19-INDUCED RESPIRATORY DISTRESS

* FDA HAS GRANTED ORPHAN DRUG STATUS TO RELIEF THERAPEUTICS FOR DEVELOPMENT OF AVIPTADIL (VIP) IN ARDS