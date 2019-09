Sept 27 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA:

* H1 NET LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 556 THOUSAND AND AN EBITDA OF NEGATIVE CHF 532 THOUSAND

* BY COMPARISON, FOR HALF-YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2018, COMPANY GENERATED A LOSS OF CHF 365 THOUSAND AND AN EBITDA OF NEGATIVE CHF 420 THOUSAND