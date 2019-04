April 27 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA :

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS - MR HEDOU AND MR DREANO HAVE TENDERED THEIR RESIGNATION AS CEO AND CFO OF COMPANY WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* RELIEF THERAPEUTICS-TO ENSURE SMOOTH TRANSITION WITH NEW MANAGEMENT TEAM TO BE NOMINATED SHORTLY BY BOARD, BOTH HEDOU & DREANO ACCEPTED TO REMAIN ACTIVE