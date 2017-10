Sept 21 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING AG:

* H1 ‍LOSS OF APPROX CHF 1.1 MILLION, EBITDA OF CHF -1.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF CHF 0.3 MILLION, EBITDA OF CHF -0.3 MILLION YEAR AGO​ Source text: bit.ly/2wJBveV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)