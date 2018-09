Sept 18 (Reuters) - RELIEF THERAPEUTICS HOLDING SA:

* ANNOUNCES THE PROLONGATION AND RAISE OF THE AMOUNT FROM THE SHARE SUBSCRIPTION FACILITY AGREEMENT WITH GEM

* AGREEMENT HAS NOW BEEN PROLONGED UNTIL DECEMBER 31, 2020

* AMENDMENT INCREASES AGGREGATED AMOUNT OF CHF 25'000'000 FOR NEW TOTAL OF CHF 45'000'000 Source text - bit.ly/2D8dqad Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)